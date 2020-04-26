A Lichfield doctor who was due to run the London Marathon is continuing her fundraising drive in memory of her brother – and is inviting others to join her charity challenge.

Jess Cooper

Jess Cooper, who works as an obstetric and gynaecology doctor at Stoke Hospital, was due to take part in the 26.2 mile run through the streets of the capital.

But with the event postponed due to coronavirus, Jess and her running partners will be taking on the 2.6mile challenge instead – and are asking others to join their efforts.

The alternative stay at home event asks people to cover the distance to raise much needed money for charities who have seen their incomes hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

And for Jess, her own cause is one close to her own heart.

“My family and I were one of the first families the Child Bereavement Trust helped many many years ago. “My brother Harry died tragically of cot death and it was only with the help of the Child Bereavement team that my family grew stronger and closer and learned there was life after Harry. “As my husband and I think about starting our own family, I think about the organisation, now known as Child Bereavement UK, more and more. “I cannot imagine the pain of losing a child – my only experience was to lose a brother and with the charity’s help I moved on and now it is time to give back.” Jess Cooper

“Running a collective marathon”

Jess said she decided to take on the marathon challenge alongside family members before it was postponed.

Jess with her brother Jack and sister Mollie

“This year I got married to my very supportive husband Simon and I turned 30. I am also in my dream job working as an obstetric and gynaecology doctor. “I have experienced the best and the worst of times at work and at home, every sleeping angel just as memorable, special and unique, all taken too early but living forever in our hearts. “I wanted to run for Harry and with the support of my nearest and dearest, especially my younger brother and sister who also took up the challenge of running the marathon. “So the three of us will now be running a collective marathon in aid of Child Bereavement UK, Whizz-Kidz and St John’s Ambulance. “We’d love as many people as possible to run, jog or walk 2.6miles and kindly donate £5 to our fundraising page to help support the charities close to our hearts.” Jess Cooper

Anyone joining the family’s efforts can tag them in social pictures using #spaldingsquad.

People can donate via Jess’ online fundraising page.