Micro-businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for up to £1,000 to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

Companies with nine employees or less, who cannot get support from other Government initiatives can apply to Staffordshire County Council for help.

Eligible businesses must be registered in Staffordshire and have an annual turnover of less than £2million a year.

They could be sole traders such as builders, plumbers and mechanics as well as hairdressers, photographers, cleaners and childminders.

Staffordshire County Council’s economic growth leader, Cllr Mark Winnington, said:

“Our priority at the county council, working with our partners, is to ensure we are doing all we can to support businesses – particularly small and micro companies. “We’re pleased to be able to launch our micro-business grant scheme to give a boost to these companies through an incredibly difficult time. “I’d urge them to get in contact to ensure they get the maximum benefit and we’re advising all businesses needing advice and support to contact the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub team.”

More details on the grants are available here.