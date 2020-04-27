Residents in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard against opportunistic thieves.
Police received reports of two men trying car doors on Thistledown Avenue on Sunday evening (26th April).
The incidents happened at around 8.40pm.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“We’d like to remind people to ensure they lock their vehicle doors and report any suspicious activity to police.”PCSO Leon Worden
Hi I have had Items stolen from my car and may have important CCTV images in relation to these incidents on Norton Lane WS70HE
