More than 300 people in Lichfield and Burntwood have now been helped through the coronavirus crisis by a community hub.

The initiative was set up by Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-op to support those who were self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The project sees the local authority identify vulnerable people, before working with the city-based retailer to create and deliver food packages from the Boley Park store.

In the four weeks it has been running, the scheme has so far helped 318 people and will be rolled out to other areas.

James Knight, member and community relations officer for Central England Co-op, said:

“It is amazing to think we have helped over 300 people in four weeks – it is a testament to the true co-operation on show between us and the council. “The feedback has been fantastic and really showcases the impact the project is having and will continue to have in the coming weeks.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

Anyone who needs the support of the service can call 0333 220 3088 from 9am to 5pm on weekdays.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for communities and housing, said: