A group of players from Lichfield Hockey Club have raised money for St Giles Hospice by taking part a national fundraising campaign.

The 2.6 Challenge saw people taking part in a range of events to help support charities as the coronavirus continues to hit their fundraising activities.

The team from Lichfield Hockey Club’s ladies first team took part in the challenge, raising £430 for the Whittington-based hospice.

Each member of the squad did 26 keepy-uppies in their gardens to help raise the money.

People can still donate via the online fundraising page.