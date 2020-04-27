We’re highlighting some of the Lichfield and Burntwood businesses who are introducing new working methods to ensure they continue serving the public during coronavirus

A Lichfield taxi firm says it has introduced a series of measures to ensure it can still operate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus social distancing restrictions mean many businesses have had to change their processes in order to continue.

A spokesperson for City Cars said it was working to find ways to ensure people could still travel safely.

“We offer protected travel in one of our minibuses, partitioned from the driver. “Our vehicles are also disinfected after every trip and no passengers are allowed to travel in the front of taxis.” City Cars spokesperson

For more details visit the City Cars Facebook page.

