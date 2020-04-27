Groups of neighbours in Lichfield have been thanked for helping to support Lichfield Food Bank.

Residents of Trent Valley Road are the latest to organise their own collections.

The demand for food banks is on the rise with traditional donations points hit by social distancing measures.

But Lichfield Food Bank says it hopes people will keep offering support.

“Neighbours have been joining together to make such generous donations, like the recent one from the residents of Trent Valley Road. “If anyone would like to donate and would rather not visit a supermarket, contact us to arrange a direct drop at our warehouse or collection.” Lichfield Food Bank spokesperson

For more details on how to donate items, visit the Lichfield Food Bank website.