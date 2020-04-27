Social distancing might have forced a temporary pause to the Lichfield Parkrun – but participants have still been clocking up the miles.

Organisers hosted a virtual 5km run with runners and walkers posting their 5km times online.

A spokesperson for the Beacon Parkrun said:

“This will be happening again this week, so people can either run or walk a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and post their time to the Facebook page to be included in the results.” Beacon Parkrun spokesperson

Full results: