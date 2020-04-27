Social distancing might have forced a temporary pause to the Lichfield Parkrun – but participants have still been clocking up the miles.
Organisers hosted a virtual 5km run with runners and walkers posting their 5km times online.
A spokesperson for the Beacon Parkrun said:
“This will be happening again this week, so people can either run or walk a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and post their time to the Facebook page to be included in the results.”Beacon Parkrun spokesperson
Full results:
- Joseph Goodwin 18:03
- Jimmy Pickering 19:40
- Thomas Hodgson 20:18
- Daniel Floyd 20:22
- George Beasley 21:01
- Ade Cooper 22:55
- Morgan Bradley 24:36
- Noah Young 25:03
- Austin Brauser 27:56
- Jamie Dodd 28:39
- Jemma Tiso-Johnson 28:50
- Lesley Cooper 29:51
- Jane Mackenzie 38:56
- Pedro Sousa 42:27
- Pete Trueman 2:33:00