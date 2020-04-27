Social distancing might have forced a temporary pause to the Lichfield Parkrun – but participants have still been clocking up the miles.

Organisers hosted a virtual 5km run with runners and walkers posting their 5km times online.

A spokesperson for the Beacon Parkrun said:

“This will be happening again this week, so people can either run or walk a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and post their time to the Facebook page to be included in the results.”

Beacon Parkrun spokesperson

Full results:

  • Joseph Goodwin 18:03
  • Jimmy Pickering 19:40
  • Thomas Hodgson 20:18
  • Daniel Floyd 20:22
  • George Beasley 21:01
  • Ade Cooper 22:55
  • Morgan Bradley 24:36
  • Noah Young 25:03
  • Austin Brauser 27:56
  • Jamie Dodd 28:39
  • Jemma Tiso-Johnson 28:50
  • Lesley Cooper 29:51
  • Jane Mackenzie 38:56
  • Pedro Sousa 42:27
  • Pete Trueman 2:33:00

