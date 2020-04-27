Police say they are speaking to a local man in connection with an incident outside a Burntwood supermarket.
Video shared on social media sites appears to show a man becoming involved in an altercation with staff from the Morrisons store.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson asked residents not to speculate on the identity of the person in the video.
“We are aware of footage of an incident that took place at Morrisons in Burntwood yesterday being shared on social media.
“We are speaking to a man from the local area in connection with this incident.
“We kindly ask people do not speculate further as to his identity or the circumstances.”