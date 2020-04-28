A runner from Lichfield who missed out on the chance to compete in the postponed London Marathon has had her own version of the capital to navigate thanks to Brownies and villagers in Fradley.

Fliss Davies had been selected as one of five people to run the iconic course on behalf of Girlguiding.

After training for months and raising almost £1,700, her efforts were hit by the decision to delay the race due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But members of the local Brownies group in Fradley, where Fliss is a leader, joined local villagers to recreate London landmarks so she could tackle her own version of the race on the day it was due to be run.

Big Ben, the London Eye and Tower Bridge were among the locations in model or chalk form, while some of the youngsters opted to dress as the Queen and Prince Philip to cheer her on as she ran to Elford and Whittington before making it back to Fradley.

Fliss said:

“After months of training in all weathers and intense fundraising as well as injury, it was then announced that it would be postponed to October. “It should have been on 26th April and I wanted to commemorate that somehow in a way which involved my Brownies. “I had a brainwave while running that we could get the girls up and doing something as well as making my run a bit different. “With the help of my fellow leaders and social media it turned into a real village event with more than just a few brownies taking part, it involved many others too.” Fliss Davies

















Some of the London landmarks recreated in Fradley

“I was really overwhelmed with the support I received. “It culminated in the home straight where my street was lined with people outside their houses clapping, with music, banners and a medal. “I’ve had loads of people send me touching messages saying I really made people smile and brought the village together at this difficult time. “It all came together in just a few days and for me it was on a par with the real thing. “As a bonus I’ve also received a lot of donations for Girlguiding off the back of it.” Fliss Davies

People can still donate to Fliss’ marathon effort by visiting her online fundraising page.