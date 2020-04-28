A Burntwood councillor has backed calls for household waste and recycling centres to open.

Tips in Burntwood and Lichfield have been shut as part of the response to the Government’s social distancing measures.

Cllr Sue Woodward

But Cllr Sue Woodward said she was backing moves by her Labour colleagues on Staffordshire County Council to get them reopened.

“With a surge in flytipping, advice from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service against lighting bonfires, and complaints from residents troubled by smoke from waste burning which aggravates their breathing difficulties, it is now time to urgently reopen Staffordshire’s household waste recycling centres.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

The issue has been raised with the Conservative leadership of the county council by Labour group leader Charlotte Atkins.