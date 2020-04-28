A Burntwood councillor has backed calls for household waste and recycling centres to open.
Tips in Burntwood and Lichfield have been shut as part of the response to the Government’s social distancing measures.
But Cllr Sue Woodward said she was backing moves by her Labour colleagues on Staffordshire County Council to get them reopened.
“With a surge in flytipping, advice from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service against lighting bonfires, and complaints from residents troubled by smoke from waste burning which aggravates their breathing difficulties, it is now time to urgently reopen Staffordshire’s household waste recycling centres.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council
The issue has been raised with the Conservative leadership of the county council by Labour group leader Charlotte Atkins.
“It is perfectly possible for tips to be opened and for social distancing to be observed.
“People queue to get into supermarkets so why not in their cars at recycling centres?
“Some councils have already reopened their tips as disposing of excess waste has now become vital for many families who are generating far more while stuck at home trying to keep their children occupied and safe.
“I am sure our ingenious Staffordshire staff could find a way to reopen the sites safely for limited periods with access controlled.
“Otherwise we are going to be overwhelmed by more flytipping.”Charlotte Atkins, Staffordshire County Council
Simple solution, email, you are given a day and time, drop rubbish off and go STRICTLY BURNTWOOD residents
