Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has called for local journalism outlets to be supported by the Government.

Many traditional media outlets have seen advertising disappear during the coronavirus lockdown, with the Lichfield Mercury pausing publication altogether.

Now Michael Fabricant has joined Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael to call for more to be done to ensure outlets do not permanently disappear because of the impact COVID-19 has on them.

“With advertising budgets dropping through the floor, I am arguing hard with the cabinet to support local newspapers and news websites. “The Lichfield Mercury has already suspended newspaper production as have many other local newspapers across the West Midlands and the rest of the UK. “It’s time urgently to support local newspapers and news websites by encouraging the Government to fund local and independent media through an increased share of public health advertising spending. “Independent research shows that local press are some of the most trusted sources of news for our communities – far more so than national papers and broadcast media – and we must support them in this challenging time. “They are vital to our efforts to respond and recover from COVID-19. “So Alistair and I along with other MPs have written to both the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, and the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, urging them to divert advertising spend to local media, such as my local media the Lichfield Mercury, Lichfield Live, and region wide newspapers like the Express & Star.” Michael Fabricant MP

“The Government has supported some titles financially while others are given nothing”

The Government has already committed to an advertising campaign with print publications.

But the Independent Community News Network which represents publishers outside of the large newspaper groups, is calling for support to be spread more evenly across the entire local journalism network.

Emma Meese, director of the ICNN, said:

“At a time when people need their local press more than ever, the Government has supported some titles financially while others are given nothing. “The real cost and suffering of this decision will undoubtedly be the public. “People are looking to cut through the noise and access trusted and verified local information, that will help keep them safe and alive. “The UK Government has a duty to put that information in places where the public will see it, not just where they have always put it.” Emma Meese, Independent Community News Network

The publishers of Lichfield Live have also written to Mr Fabricant to urge him to help ensure a level playing field for all publishers if any support is forthcoming – particularly those independent titles who have continued to produce content throughout the crisis at levels similar to – or above – usual levels.

The Conservative MP said:

“I have said to Matt Hancock and Oliver Dowden that we need to get a fair share of Government advertising spend for local and independent press and websites, to reflect both their importance in our communities and their financial needs. “And I hope it won’t be too long before the Lichfield Mercury is again available as a newspaper edition.” Michael Fabricant MP

The letter sent to Mr Fabricant by Lichfield Live is below: