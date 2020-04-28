A Lichfield poet is among the performers who will bring Staffordshire Day celebrations alive online.

Coronavirus has forced many of the planned events to be amended or cancelled.

But organisers were keen for the event to continue, with local libraries taking the lead on bringing live performances, storytelling, craft activities and quizzes to local people on 1st May.

Lichfield poet Emily Rose Galvin will showcase her work in a series of videos during the day, while Staffordshire Poet Laureate Mel Wardle Woodend will also be delivering her work via Zoom.

Cllr Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We all know what a great county Staffordshire is and what truly amazing people we have here, and this is our chance to tell everyone. “It’s our fifth Staffordshire Day, but because of coronavirus all the activities will be online and on social media. “As in previous year’s, our libraries will be taking centre stage with a whole range of amazing online events including stories, crafts, rhyme times, quizzes and much more. “Our 43 libraries may be closed at the moment, but there’s so much available for all the family on the libraries Facebook page and online so make sure you check it out.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Other events on the day include stories, crafts and videos from the Book Trust’s Pyjamarama campaign, while book lovers can also vote on their favourite novels.

An online Facebook Group – Staffordshire CreateSpace – will also be launched with a series of online crafting videos involving local artists and a Q&A.

The full programme of events is available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/whats-on/staffordshire-day.