Seven neighbours in Barton-under-Needwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 each. 

The Brookside Road residents netted the money when they were announced as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery draw today (28th April).

The draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9.6million in funding from ticket sales.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said:

“Congratulations to our winners. What a great surprise for them, I hope they treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.” 

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery

Founder of LichfieldLive and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *