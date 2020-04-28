Seven neighbours in Barton-under-Needwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 each.
The Brookside Road residents netted the money when they were announced as a winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery draw today (28th April).
The draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9.6million in funding from ticket sales.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said:
“Congratulations to our winners. What a great surprise for them, I hope they treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery