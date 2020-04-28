Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to treat funeral staff with “care, compassion and respect” as social distancing measures continue to impact on how people can say goodbye to loved ones.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen limits placed on the number of mourners who can attend funerals.

Lichfield-based Central England Co-op Funeralcare has restricted numbers at funerals, as well as removing many face-to-face aspects of dealing with families due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company’s head of funerals, Hazel Moss, thanked people for their patience but asked people to continue respecting the difficult job staff are carrying out.

“We are working to do all we can to support our families at this difficult time, but we feel these measures have to be put in place to protect them and our colleagues. “We want to thank everyone we are working with at this difficult time for their understanding of the major changes we have had to make when it comes to how we help them say goodbye to their loved ones. “We are today asking that everyone we help continues to be kind and treat each other with care, compassion and respect. “These are circumstances that none of us could have imagined, but it continues to be our privilege to support families at this difficult time. “Together, we will still give your loved one the best funeral we can, in the current circumstances.” Hazel Moss, Central England Co-op Funeralcare

As well as the new measures which have taken place, the company has also urged residents to help families say goodbye to loved ones by stopping and bowing their heads if they see a hearse going past.