The postponement of the Lichfield Half Marathon won’t stop one runner from raising funds for a good cause.

The annual event on 10th May has been rescheduled for October by organisers because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Craig Middleton, who was due to run in aid of the Tamworth Wellbeing and Cancer Support Centre, is determined not to let his training so far go to waste.

“I was planning to run the Lichfield Half Marathon in a couple of weeks and had been ready to take on the challenge. “But I’ve decided that I am still going to run that distance on the same day by myself and continue to raise money for charity.” Craig Middleton

People can donate to Craig’s efforts via his online fundraising page.