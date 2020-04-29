Councillors say they would like to reopen Burntwood Cemetery completely – but insist more information is needed before it can happen.

Burntwood Town Council had originally shut the site due to concerns over social distancing.

But it reopened to Saturday and Sunday visitors last weekend after he Government asked local authorities to keep parks and cemeteries open during the lockdown.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said a full reopening would be dependent on further advice on who would be responsible for enforcing social distancing rules.

Cllr Sue Woodward

“We took the initial decision to close the cemetery in line with the guidance we had been given. “It was with heavy hearts as we knew that it would cause some distress to people who visit the graves of loved ones regularly. “Now, in the light of the latest update, though still mindful of our duty of care to everyone concerned including our staff, contractors and funeral directors, we are able to reopen the cemetery at weekends at least for the time being.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The cemetery is currently open from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.