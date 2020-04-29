Organisers have confirmed the postponement of the 2020 Lichfield Fuse Festival.

The event had been scheduled to take place in July.

But it has now joined many others across the country in being axed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, organisers say they hope to still put on a festival later in the year.

“We are sad to announce that Lichfield Arts’ annual free Fuse Festival will not be held in July. “We are monitoring Government announcements and recommendations to see if we can create an alternative event later in the year. “We are flexible and can move quickly if the situation changes.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The annual event usually takes place in Beacon Park and features live music, dancing and workshops.