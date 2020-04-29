People in Lichfield are being urged to remain on heir guard after workman conned a local resident out of what police say was “a large amount of money”.
PCSO Tracy Horton said the rogue traders have over-charged for work.
They also returned the following day to attempt to get more money from the homeowner.
PCSO Horton said:
“These workmen seem to be targeting the elderly and offer a range of services.
“Please keep an eye out for elderly residents and report any suspicious incidents, as during the lockdown it is highly unlikely that reputable trades people will be door-to-door offering services.
“Remember that you do not have to answer your front door if you are unsure and check credentials of trades people if indeed you do wish to have work completed in the future and obtain a few quotes to compare.”PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police