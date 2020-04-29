Christmas is coming early in Lichfield as part of efforts to collect food for families in need.
Members of the Lichfield Round Table are dusting off their Santa sleigh to do the rounds of the city.
The group will be collecting items on behalf of the Helping Each Other group.
Details of the whereabouts of the sleigh are available via an online tracker.
“Our plans are flexible and are evolving daily.
“Unlike our military operation at Christmas, we will designate an area, and operate until we are full of donations or out of time.
“For difficult roads, runners will collect donations while the sleigh stays at the top of the road.
“Please do come and wave, but please maintain your distance between others in your street.
“If you can spare a single item or a small bag of non perishable food items, please leave them in a plastic bag at least two meters from your door or at the end of your street by the road sign.
“We will do our best to spot and collect all of them. However, if we miss one, please take it back inside and keep it until you see us again.”Lichfield Round Table spokesperson
Santa in April will be very confusing for little ones.
Springtime for Santa – we do live in strange times.
