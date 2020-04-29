A campaign to get household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood re-opened has been boosted by a leading Government figure.

Gates have been locked at all of Staffordshire’s tips as part of measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

But Labour councillors have written to Staffordshire County Council urging them to reopen the sites as soon as possible.

And now Robert Jenrick MP, Secretary of State for housing, communities and local government, said he was also keen to see centres back up and running.

“I announced in Parliament that I am asking councils to safely plan the organised opening of household waste collection sites – in line with social distancing guidelines – as a priority. “We will be publishing guidance on this shortly.” Robert Jenrick MP

Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant added: