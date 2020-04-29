Workers have joined local residents to say a final farewell to a Burntwood businessman.

The funeral of Noel Sweeney was held today (29th April).

He had been a key figure with local companies Chasetown Civil Engineering and Cameron Homes.

Staff from both companies respected social distancing guidelines to form a guard of honour along Chasetown High Street as the funeral cortege passed by.

Other residents, including Cllr Darren Ennis also joined the tribute to the local businessman.

“It was an honour to stand on the High Street in Chasetown with businesses, staff and friends. “It was a privilege to be able to know him and call him a friend. “My thoughts and prayers with Noel’s family at this time.” Cllr Darren Ennis

As well as his business success, Mr Sweeney was also a key figure with charities and the local community, leading to him being honoured with a papal award from the Pope in 2019.