County council bosses say tips in Lichfield and Burntwood will be reopened “when the time is right”.

The household waste recycling centres were shut as part of social distancing measures introduced because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Labour councillors have called for them to be reopened to prevent an increase in fly-tipping.

And Secretary of State Robert Jenrick said he had asked councils to prepare for the gates to be unlocked at sites across the country.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, said the centres had been closed in line with official guidelines – and that trips to the tip were not classed as essential journeys: