Families in Burntwood are being urged to decorate their homes in patriotic colours to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Events planned to commemorate the date have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But Cllr Di Evans, chairman of Burntwood Town Council, said she hoped local families would still mark the occasion on 8th May.

Cllr Di Evans

“It was planned that celebrations would take place in Burntwood to mark the occasion. “We now know that due to the pandemic and our need to keep safe by staying at home and social distancing, we are unable to celebrate as planned. “That does not mean we cannot acknowledge when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end in Europe and remember the millions of people who helped to secure the peace we are now privileged to enjoy.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council added that residents were being encouraged to find ways to mark the event.