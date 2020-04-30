People self-isolating in Lichfield and Burntwood are to be given teddy bears as part of their emergency shopping deliveries.

Ninety cuddly toys have been handed over by Nurture Community and Buddy Bag Foundation.

They will be distributed alongside shopping delivered to vulnerable residents as part of a link-up between Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-op.

Nurture Community, a community interest company that works to connect organisations and support local events, offered Lichfield District Council the cuddly bears so they could be distributed along with emergency shopping deliveries.

This is the scheme which sees the council working with Central England Co-op, to deliver shopping to vulnerable community members who are self-isolating and do not have anyone to help them.

Charlotte Stutt, founder of Nurture Community, said:

“One of the partners we work is the Buddy Bag Foundation, which offers care packages to children who are in emergency care. “During the coronavirus lockdown, they’ve not been able to get the bags out, so have built up a stockpile of bears, which were kindly knitted by lots of volunteers. “Rather than the bears sitting idle, we thought it would be a good opportunity to work with the council to give them to local people who are self-isolating. “We hope everyone likes their bears and that they will bring a bit of comfort at this difficult time.” Charlotte Stutt, Nurture Community

The council will add the bears to shopping bags for a limited time when they deliver the emergency shopping to local homes.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It was so kind of Nurture Community to think of our vulnerable residents who are self-isolating. “It must have been a huge effort by the volunteers to knit all the teddy bears for the Buddy Bags, and I’m glad they will now be going to local homes. “Receiving an unexpected bear with their shopping will be a nice treat to discover and we hope it will give them a boost. “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the emergency shopping scheme. It’s been fantastic to see everyone pulling together to help our local community.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Anyone living in Lichfield or Burntwood, who is self-isolating and does not have any outside help, can call the emergency shopping line on 0333 220 3088 between 9am to 5pm on weekdays.