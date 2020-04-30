A food bank campaign launched during the coronavirus crisis by a Lichfield retailer has now seen more than 60,000 items donated by shoppers.

Central England Co-op launched the initiative after local food banks saw a spike in demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Figures released by the city-based company have now revealed that 60,000 items have now been handed over.

But food banks working with the Co-op have urged people to continue donating to ensure families don’t go hungry.

Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson said:

“Even in times of uncertainty, our customers and members have shown once again their generosity by donating enough food to ensure that thousands of people can receive vital care packages and cook meals for them and their families.

“On behalf of our food bank partners, we want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported our food bank campaign but also to ask them to continue to dig deep and keep donating an item or two when they visit our stores. “If we all continue to work together as a community during this uncertain time we will be able to make sure that nobody goes hungry and everyone gets the vital support they need.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

Items needed for the food bank appeal include cereal, tinned food and fruit, tea bags, dried pasta, rice, long life milk, sugar, biscuits, fruit juice and squash, pasta sauce and instant coffee.

Food banks working with the campaign say they have seen a 50% fall in donations coupled with a 100% rise in requests for food parcels with new enquiries coming from people who are self isolating, self employed and families who have children that would normally be getting free school meals.