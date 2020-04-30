A supermarket boss is asking shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood not to take online delivery slots unless they have no other option.

Tesco has seen demand for deliveries rocket during the coronavirus crisis.

The company has recruited an additional 4,000 drivers across the company to help cope with demand.

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said:

“Since the start of the crisis, we will have effectively doubled our online capacity. “While this is enough to cover the Government-provided list of people who are clinically vulnerable and don’t have a support network – around 350,000 people – it’s simply not enough for everyone who feels vulnerable at the moment. “In the last six weeks, we’ve built a grocery delivery business which is probably the biggest in the world, but we know we need to do more – and we will. “But we need your help too. If you can shop in-store, or use Click+Collect, please do. “This will help us free up more online slots for people who need them most. “I’m very grateful to the customers who have done this already.” Dave Lewis, Tesco

Tesco has already amended opening hours to allow for deliveries to be packaged up by staff.

Mr Hill said the company was still looking at ways of increasing capacity for home delivery orders to be processed.

“To anyone who has struggled to get a slot, we apologise.