More details of a plan to hold Lichfield District Council meetings online have been unveiled.

The local authority is using recent regulations under the Coronavirus Act 2020 to host sessions virtually.

From May, a number of regular meetings will be hosted via Zoom and live-streamed on YouTube.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said:

“The democratic work of the council must continue despite lockdown, and I am really grateful for the teams at the council who’ve worked tirelessly to develop and test this innovative system. “We used the time available in our committee meeting calendar to learn from others and follow Government guidance to introduce a best practice approach that ensures heightened security, provides additional functionality and ensures a long-term, sustainable solution. “The way we will be live-streaming the meetings is truly transparent and means that anyone who is interested in the democratic process can follow them live and find out how important local decisions are made, using just an internet browser and without the need for any additional software or online accounts.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The first session will be a planning committee at 6pm on Tuesday (5th May), with a Cabinet meeting at 6pm on 12th May also taking place.