An appeal has been launched after tools were stolen from a building site in Burntwood.

Police say the incident happened at around 8pm on 29th April at the site near the A5195 Burntwood Bypass.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“Tools were reported as being stolen by a man trespassing on the site. “Numerous police patrols made there way to the area but unfortunately the offender was not located. “We ask people to please report suspicious activity on building sites at unusual times.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on the stolen tools can contact police on 101.