A Burntwood schoolgirl has cut off 26cm of her hair to raise money for an animal charity.

Sophie Fern, 6, decided to take part in the 2.6 challenge on behalf of Support Adoption For Pets, the charitable arm of Pets At Home.

Her mum Helen is a store manager for the company and helped organise the cutting of her daughter’s 33cm long hair in aid of a campaign to support animal rescue centres during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sophie’s hair before and after her fundraising trim

“I’m so proud of Sophie and her willingness to help others, and raise some really important funds. “She was excited and looking forward to the hair cut, but when she sat in the chair, she did look very nervous. “She loves her new hair, and we’ve been trying out lots of different styles. “We’ll be continuing to fundraise all month for rescue pets in need – we’ve been overwhelmed with the response so far.” Sophie’s mum Helen

Sophie’s fundraising target was £250 and in just three days, she has nearly doubled this to £440.

The youngster will continue to fundraise all month to raise much needed funds for animal rescues facing closure across the UK.

To donate to Sophie’s fundraising effort visit her online fundraising page.