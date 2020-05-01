A Labour councillor has criticised the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood over a “lack of action” after complaints about resurfacing of a main road.

Drivers raised concerns about the work carried out on the A5190 last year.

The resurfacing led to a rutted finish which saw Michael Fabricant MP call for “urgent action” on the route.

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group on Lichfield District Council, said he was “astonished” at the lack of attempts by the Conservative MP to follow up on the initial criticism.

Steve Norman

“Since then nothing has been heard of the answer he presumably got so I decided to find out myself on behalf of drivers and cyclists who have complained to me. “As a councillor I would not put up with a delay of nearly four months for a reply or even the two months which I presume is the standard timeframe for a reply from the county council for an MP. “If that sort of service is regarded as acceptable by Mr Fabricant okay – but at least he can now tell us.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Councillor Norman said he had received a reply from the county council confirming that the road had been treated using a product called Finamac and that a reply was sent to the MP on 7th April.

He was told the surface would improve over time, but would be monitored with remedial works carried out in future if needed.

Mr Fabricant declined to comment.