A Labour councillor has criticised the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood over a “lack of action” after complaints about resurfacing of a main road.
Drivers raised concerns about the work carried out on the A5190 last year.
The resurfacing led to a rutted finish which saw Michael Fabricant MP call for “urgent action” on the route.
But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group on Lichfield District Council, said he was “astonished” at the lack of attempts by the Conservative MP to follow up on the initial criticism.
“Since then nothing has been heard of the answer he presumably got so I decided to find out myself on behalf of drivers and cyclists who have complained to me.
“As a councillor I would not put up with a delay of nearly four months for a reply or even the two months which I presume is the standard timeframe for a reply from the county council for an MP.
“If that sort of service is regarded as acceptable by Mr Fabricant okay – but at least he can now tell us.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Councillor Norman said he had received a reply from the county council confirming that the road had been treated using a product called Finamac and that a reply was sent to the MP on 7th April.
He was told the surface would improve over time, but would be monitored with remedial works carried out in future if needed.
Mr Fabricant declined to comment.
In fact the County Council told me: “This site has been treated using Finamac. although it doesn’t look too ‘pretty’, the surface is there and doing the job it is supposed to do. This type of material is known to improve in the months after application. Ourselves and the contractor will continue to monitor it.
This site did have some issues and the visual performance of it wasn’t what we would have liked, but the structural and engineering aspect of the site was deemed ok, although it will be monitored and remedial works could be carried out in the future if required.”
So can we assume Mr Fabricant is happy with this, believes it has now improved with use and that he does not side with his constituents who have looked to him for support?
