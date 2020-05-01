A Lichfield business has signed a deal to help improve productivity and digitalisation in the logistics and freight industry.

Cocoonfxmedia Ltd has agreed a sales partnership with logistics industry experts QLC Logistics Consultancy.

Both businesses will work together to promote the new CocoonFMS system which has been developed by the city-based firm.

James Blackman, managing partner of Cocoonfxmedia, said:

“We understand what the clients of logistics companies want and need and what logistics and freight forwarders need to get to their clients.

“With our combined expertise we can definitely make a big impact within the market.”

Anthony Quinn, CEO of QLC Logistics Consultancy, added:

“We are delighted to enter into this exciting partnership to allow us to work together bringing CocoonFMS to the market.

“This tool is tailored to the industry based on a solid working knowledge and understanding of what both the logistics provider and their customers need in terms of visibility and information.”

