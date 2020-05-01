A Lichfield business has signed a deal to help improve productivity and digitalisation in the logistics and freight industry.
Cocoonfxmedia Ltd has agreed a sales partnership with logistics industry experts QLC Logistics Consultancy.
Both businesses will work together to promote the new CocoonFMS system which has been developed by the city-based firm.
James Blackman, managing partner of Cocoonfxmedia, said:
“We understand what the clients of logistics companies want and need and what logistics and freight forwarders need to get to their clients.
“With our combined expertise we can definitely make a big impact within the market.”James Blackman, Cocoonfxmedia
Anthony Quinn, CEO of QLC Logistics Consultancy, added:
“We are delighted to enter into this exciting partnership to allow us to work together bringing CocoonFMS to the market.
“This tool is tailored to the industry based on a solid working knowledge and understanding of what both the logistics provider and their customers need in terms of visibility and information.”Anthony Quinn, QLC Logistics Consultancy