A Lichfield business has signed a deal to help improve productivity and digitalisation in the logistics and freight industry.

Cocoonfxmedia Ltd has agreed a sales partnership with logistics industry experts QLC Logistics Consultancy.

Both businesses will work together to promote the new CocoonFMS system which has been developed by the city-based firm.

James Blackman, managing partner of Cocoonfxmedia, said:

“We understand what the clients of logistics companies want and need and what logistics and freight forwarders need to get to their clients. “With our combined expertise we can definitely make a big impact within the market.” James Blackman, Cocoonfxmedia

Anthony Quinn, CEO of QLC Logistics Consultancy, added: