Santa’s sleigh is visiting Fradley as part of an initiative by Lichfield Round Table.

The group has dusted off their festive transport to collect food for local organisations helping support people through the coronavirus crisis.

The sleigh will be in Fradley tomorrow (2nd May) with residents asked to leave out bags of non-perishable items.

“We’re off to Fradley with Santa to collect food donations and spread some cheer. “This time, we’re helping Lichfield Food Bank who do an amazing job delivering food to people and families who might be going through what is already a challenging time for them.” Lichfield Round Table spokesperson

Lichfield Round Table said it trying to finalise the locations members will be visiting over the coming weeks.

“We’ve been running a few trial routes to start off, which is why we haven’t given road names and future routes. “We’re being overrun by messages asking when we’re going down their street, so we would be very grateful if we could have as few of these as possible as we will announce routes as soon as we can.” Lichfield Round Table spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Round Table Facebook page.