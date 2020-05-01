A grant scheme to support micro-businesses in Staffordshire during the coronavirus crisis has closed to new applications after it received more than 1,600 calls in just one week.

Companies with nine employees or less who are not eligible for other schemes can apply for a £1,000 grant.

Staffordshire County Council, which is administering the scheme, said the initial interest means the £500,000 funding pot is now likely to be allocated and has closed the application window.

The money was allocated on a first come, first served basis and has seen the 1,600 calls whittled down to around 600 applications.

Staffordshire County Council’s economic growth leader Cllr Mark Winnington said:

“This is a critical initiative for the county council and demonstrates our commitment to supporting micro businesses through incredibly difficult times. “We knew there would be high demand and as soon as we launched the scheme last Monday our growth hub team was inundated with calls. “The team is working hard to process the applications so we would ask people to bear with us. “It is important that we are thorough with this process and respond to all the applicants.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

“We know there will be some disappointed businesses”

Cllr Winnington said the county council remained committed to supporting local companies through this challenging period.