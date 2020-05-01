People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being told to stay local when exercising over the weekend.

Police and council chiefs have united for the call after reports of groups gathering in areas across Staffordshire despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said residents needed to continue following official advice.

“I understand why people are anxious to get out in the fresh air, but increasingly we are seeing more people in groups, or in close proximity to strangers at places such as Cannock Chase. “The car parks are closed as part of the guidance on social distancing and unnecessary travel, but there are regular reports, and pictures on social media, of people close together where they’re parking on roads, for example, and it’s worrying. “Many people have and are continuing to make a lot of sacrifices during this crisis to reduce both the infection rate and the pressure on the NHS. “The vast majority of us are horrified at the idea that if people start mingling again before the guidance is eased we run the risk of a second spike in the number of infections and an extended or second period of lockdown.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Toilets, play areas, cafes and car parks have been shut at country parks across Staffordshire for a number of weeks.

Cllr Atkins added that Government guidance remains that people should stay local to exercise – and that they shouldn’t stop to sunbathe or have a barbecue.

“The weather forecast isn’t as good for this weekend as it has been recently and I would ask people to think long and hard before travelling to a country park. “Although there’s a lot of talk about how we will come out of lockdown, right now it’s still vital that we show common sense and observe the spirit of the guidelines.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

“Community effort”

Chief Inspector Becky Hyde from Staffordshire Police said a community effort was needed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.