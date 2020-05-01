Staffordshire Day has been marked by the release of a video tribute to NHS staff and key workers battling the coronavirus crisis.

A number of events planned to mark the date were forced to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But organisers have moved a number of events online – and have brought together residents and some of those working on the front line for a group performance of the Robbie Williams hit Angels.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This year’s Staffordshire Day is all about bringing people together and thanking those amazing groups and individuals who are helping us get through the coronavirus pandemic. “We all know what a wonderful county Staffordshire is, and this is our chance to tell the world. “I would like to say a special thanks to everyone who took part in our mass sing-along video to Robbie Williams’ Angels. “Robbie’s one of our own and we’re very proud of him in Staffordshire, and the song is hugely uplifting and meaningful. “It’s the perfect way to thank all our angels who have stepped up to get the nation through the coronavirus crisis.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

The revised Staffordshire Day programme is available on the Enjoy Staffordshire website.