A Lichfield company has confirmed plans for a second ‘travel from home’ event.

RB Collection took customers on a virtual trip to India on 30th April with a webinar and Q&A session to help people consider it as a destination in future.

The company has now confirmed it will host a similar session exploring the travel offered by luxury river cruise operator AMA Waterways.

A spokesperson said:

“AMA Waterways ia s fellow family business, and this will be a chance to explore their ships. “We’ll also be looking at some of the wonderful itineraries across Europe, as well as the journeys they make down the Mekong and Zambezi rivers, and their new offering down the Nile.” RB Collection spokesperson

Anyone interesting in joining the session at 2pm on 14th May can register here.