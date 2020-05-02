Police chiefs in Staffordshire say they are “accelerating” their recruitment plans after taking on an additional 41 officers.

The Home Office has released the latest updates on the number of new police recruited across the country.

In Staffordshire, they equate to an extra 30 officers in 2019/20 and a further 60 in 2020/21.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:

“Since the uplift plans were announced by Government last year we’ve welcomed an extra 41 officers to the force as a result of the uplift funding. “This accelerates our wider recruitment plans following the increase in council tax precept funding and to fill existing vacancies. “It is very welcome that the Government recognises the need to address police numbers and I am pleased to see these officers now in force, bolstering the service we provide to local communities.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police has launched alternative ways to get into the force as part of a bid to recruit officers from different backgrounds.