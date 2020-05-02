Staff at a retailer’s shops in Lichfield and Burntwood will be given face visors to help keep them safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Lichfield-based Central England Co-op said it was rolling out the personal protective equipment across the business.

Workers do not have to wear the visors, but they are being made available for 6,200 staff across its food business.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“Nothing is more important to us all at Central England Co-operative than the safety of our colleagues and customers. “We’re closely following Government advice in our approach to social distancing and have rolled out a range of new measures for our stores that now includes face visors for colleagues if they want to wear one. “We continue to ask all of our customers to co-operate with these measures to keep us all safe and allow us to continue to serve our communities.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The company has already introduced screens and social distancing measures within stores.