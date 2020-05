A group of children from a Lichfield primary school are taking on a challenge to raise money for charity.

The group from Christ Church Primary School will each run 2.6miles in aid of St Giles Hospice.

Their efforts are part of the 2.6 Challenge which aims to support charities who have seen fundraising efforts hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The children have so far raised more than £1,200 of their £1,500 target.

People can donate via their online fundraising page.