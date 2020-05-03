Police are trying to trace a van stolen in Burntwood.

The vehicle was taken from the Farewell Lane area at around 2am yesterday morning (2nd May).

PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The vehicle is believed to have been stolen without the keys from the keys. “If you have any information about this theft or may have CCTV that captured the theft of the van, please contact police.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 0074 02/05/2020.