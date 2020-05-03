Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Lichfield.

The incident happened at a property on Reynolds close at 11.30pm last night (2nd May).

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains in a critical condition. Two men – aged 20 and from Lichfield – remain in police custody alongside a 49-year-old woman from Rugeley.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“An investigation is underway and local enquiries are taking place. “There will be an increased police presence in the area for reassurance purposes.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with any information can contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook on 101 quoting incident number 891 of 2 May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.