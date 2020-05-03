The virtual Lichfield Parkrun saw 27 participants clock times during their coronavirus exercise schedule.

The usual Beacon Park event is one of the activities forced to be curtailed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But participants have continued to complete 5km times.

This week saw almost double the number who took part in the inaugural event as people walked, jogged and ran their distance during their daily exercise breaks.

Thomas Hodgson – 19:46 (PB)

Daniel Floyd – 21:03

George Beasley – 21:52

Andrew Brenan – 22:18

Paul Drake – 22:47

Austin Brauser – 23:22 (PB)

Jamie Dodd – 23:46 (PB)

Ade Cooper – 24:40

Jimmy Pickering – 24:41

Jemma Tiso-Johnson – 24:48 (PB)

Jenny Evans – 24:52

Edward Floyd – 26:50

Julian Floyd – 27:03

Hellen Lane – 27:43

Jade Keely – 28:04

Lea Gillion – 28:05

Jo Cooper-Gavin – 29:17

Emma Hogan – 29:49

Rachel Bentley – 30:01

Lesley Cooper – 31:00

James Reynolds – 31:04

Andy Fishwick – 31:08

Paul Murphy – 33:08

Tricia Reynolds – 37:11

Jane Mackenzie – 38:08 (PB)

Hellen Floyd – 49:12

Vanessa Morgan – 01:00:00

People can participate in the weekly event by covering a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.