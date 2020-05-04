Cannabis plants have been seized after a police raid in Lichfield.

They were found when officer carried out a warrant at a property on Field Road on 1st May.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A number of plants were seized and the property was made safe.

“Two women from the city – aged 20 and 55 – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled, Class B drug.

“Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson