The City of Lichfield Concert Band has held its first ever virtual performance.

The group has been forced to cancel all rehearsals and performances due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the instruments have fallen silent. Bassoonist Liz Athey said:

“We still wanted to make music and our conductor Mark Vause arranged for us to create our first ever virtual performance.” Liz Athey, City of Lichfield Concert Band

The band, which is made up of 46 members, has released a performance of Oklahoma online.