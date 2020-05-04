A local schoolgirl has used her creative skills to thank refuse collectors in Lichfield for continuing to work during the coronavirus crisis.
Isla Connelly’s home-made sign has taken pride of place on the junction of Hill Top View and Lichfield Road in Handsacre.
Together with a message of thanks and a rainbow, the schoolgirl’s mural also urges them to ‘stay safe’.
Cllr Richard Cox said the sign had been a great example of people coming together during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Isla’s mum Alison said her daughter wanted to show her appreciation for the refuse collectors.
“It shows the strength of our community.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
Councillor Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said crews were thankful for the support they were receiving during their rounds.
“This is such a lovely gesture and must have taken a lot of effort.
“Our waste and recycling crews are so grateful for all the signs and thank you messages and this one must be the biggest.
“Thank you to Isla for letting our teams know how much they are appreciated. We too hope our residents continue to follow the stay at home guidance and stay safe.
“I am really proud of our whole joint waste service and that, through a huge team effort, we’ve managed to provide a full waste and recycling service to our residents despite the challenges that the pandemic have brought with it.
“On top of this, they’ve also helped us to keep residents informed by placing bin tags on all bins, right across the district, to make sure no one misses out on our important information about what support is available locally, such as our emergency shopping service for self-isolating households.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council