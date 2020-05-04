A local schoolgirl has used her creative skills to thank refuse collectors in Lichfield for continuing to work during the coronavirus crisis.

Isla Connelly with her sign

Isla Connelly’s home-made sign has taken pride of place on the junction of Hill Top View and Lichfield Road in Handsacre.

Together with a message of thanks and a rainbow, the schoolgirl’s mural also urges them to ‘stay safe’.

Cllr Richard Cox said the sign had been a great example of people coming together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Isla’s mum Alison said her daughter wanted to show her appreciation for the refuse collectors. “It shows the strength of our community.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Councillor Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said crews were thankful for the support they were receiving during their rounds.