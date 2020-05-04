A Lichfield musician has composed a new piece dedicated to Captain Tom Moore.

Violinist Joanne Dodds, who grew up in Burntwood and now performs with Lichfield Sinfonia, has created her new work called Resilience in honour of the iconic fundraiser.

Captain Tom has raised more than £32million by walking 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.

And Joanne said that with the VE Day 75th anniversary taking place this week, she hoped her music would have extra resonance.

“Resilience is a short, uplifting work for violin and piano. “It is inspired any the nation’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as during World War Two. “I am dedicating this work to Captain Tom Moore, who has captured the nation’s hearts with his own resilience during both of these testing moments in our history. Joanne Dodds

The work has been submitted to the Positive Songs Project.