A Lichfield musician has composed a new piece dedicated to Captain Tom Moore.
Violinist Joanne Dodds, who grew up in Burntwood and now performs with Lichfield Sinfonia, has created her new work called Resilience in honour of the iconic fundraiser.
Captain Tom has raised more than £32million by walking 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.
And Joanne said that with the VE Day 75th anniversary taking place this week, she hoped her music would have extra resonance.
“Resilience is a short, uplifting work for violin and piano.
“It is inspired any the nation’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as during World War Two.
“I am dedicating this work to Captain Tom Moore, who has captured the nation’s hearts with his own resilience during both of these testing moments in our history.Joanne Dodds
The work has been submitted to the Positive Songs Project.
“This scheme encourages the creation and sharing of positive music during these adverse times.
“What I really hope to is that Captain Tom gets to hear Resilience himself and that the piece could perhaps also form a small part of people’s Stay At Home VE Day Commemorations, in recognition of the resilience shown during World War Two and which is still being shown during a very different fight today.”Joanne Dodds
I tried to listen to this but couldn’t find it from the link in the story. Any suggestions?
Hi AnnS, there should be a video embedded after the first set of quotes from Joanne. It may be worth trying an alternative browser if it isn’t appearing.
That is very good indeed.
A fitting tribute.
