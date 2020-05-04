Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Lichfield.

Nathan Michaels, of Badgers Bank Road in Sutton Coldfield, is charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

It comes after an incident in Reynolds Close at 11.30pm on 2nd May.

Michaels has been remanded in custody until 5th June.

Three people, originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have all been released with no further action.

One of those – a 20-year-old man from Lichfield – was also arrested and released under investigation for an unrelated drugs offence.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“An investigation into the circumstances around the incident are ongoing and the 20-year-old man injured remains in hospital in a stable condition.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with any information can call Staffordshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.