Plans have been unveiled for a new 98 bedroom care home in Lichfield.

The development is being proposed for land off the Tamworth Road alongside the Lichfield Canal by Macc Care Ltd.

The scheme would also include 13 residential properties alongside the main care home.

The proposed layout of the site

A statement supporting the planning application said:

“The purpose built care home will offer a range of facilities for the residents which will include a hairdressing salon, gym, cinema, lounges, library and a coffee shop. “All of these are intended to improve the quality of life for the residents of the home, along with the normal ‘hotel services’ including a commercial kitchen and laundry to provide on site facilities for the care home. “The site is already allocated for residential development. “The proposed development will ensure that the local communities have access to both the specialist care this home can bring, along with the additional housing it provides.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.