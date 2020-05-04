Although the nation may not be holding street parties and other major events to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day this week, people across Lichfield and Burntwood are still expected to mark the occasion.

A number of planed events are not taking place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the RAF Lichfield Association has already urged residents to hang home-made bunting, as well as raise a glass to the heroes of the Second World War.

And following the success of our recent photo challenge where hundreds of people across Lichfield and Burntwood sent in images of their daily exercise, Lichfield Live decided to set a new challenge.

So we want to see how the area is marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

People can send their best flag displays, bunting, or images of them raising a glass to the nation’s military heroes to yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk – remember to include your name.

Pictures can also be submitted via our Twitter or Facebook accounts and we’ll put together a gallery of the best ones we receive.